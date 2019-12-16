Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo brace help Juventus beat Udinese, equal toppers Inter in table 

By AFP

Juventus back joint top in Serie A as Inter held in Fiorentina .

MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Juventus beat Udinese 3-1 to join Inter Milan at the top of the Serie A table after Antonio Conte's side were held 1-1 at Fiorentina.

Dusan Vlahovic snatched a point for Fiorentina two minutes into injury time to frustrate Inter Milan who had led following Borja Valero's opener after eight minutes in Tuscany on Sunday.

Both Juventus and Inter Milan have 39 points from 16 games, with Antonio Conte's side ahead on goal difference.

Ronaldo struck twice in the first half to make it five goals in four games as the reigning champions got back winning after last weekend's first defeat of the season to Lazio.

"That's how we have to play, with confidence," said Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star tapped in a Paulo Dybala rebound after nine minutes at the Allianz Stadium and burst through to finish off a Gonzalo Higuain cross on 36 minutes.

Leonardo Bonucci sealed the three points just before the break when he headed in from close range.

Ignacio Pussetto pulled a goal back for 17th-placed Udinese four minutes into injury time.

"It is the first time after a Champions League match that we managed to attack the game well," said Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri.

"We played very well for 60 minutes."