WATCH | Fans go crazy as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois header sets up extra-time goal to save Real Madrid

The Belgian shot-stopper abandoned his post and joined teammates for a corner kick Madrid had earned five minutes into stoppage time while trailing by a goal at Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium on Sunday.

Thibaut Courtois almost scored himself against Valencia. (Twitter Photo)

Thibaut Courtois is brilliant always in the box. As the custodian of a high-profile team like Real Madrid, the 27-year-old must be. But what are the odds when the box in discussion is not Madrid's but that of the opposition?  If you feel doubtful, watch the video below.

With Real Madrid facing defeat three days before the much-awaited El Clasico at Barcelona, goalkeeper Courtois came to the rescue against Valencia at the other end of the field.

With seconds remaining before the final whistle, the towering Courtois rose perfectly inside the box to connect with Toni Kroos’ corner with a powerful header that Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Courtois could only bat down into the crowded area. A back-heeled attempt to clear the ball by Ezequiel Garay put the ball on Karim Benzema’s boot to fire into the top of the net and snatch a 1-1 draw on the game's last kick!

MATCH REPORT | El Clasico to decide La Liga leaders as Benzema saves Real Madrid

The draw wasted a chance for Madrid to take the outright lead. However, to salvage a draw is always better than a defeat as Madrid remain level on points with league leader Barcelona before the teams meet at Camp Nou.

The in-form Courtois later told media that the result still felt good, despite his side failing to grab the pole position.

“This gives us a small boost, because if you go to Camp Nou after a 1-0 loss, it is worse. Scoring the final minute always lets you end the match feeling good," he said.

Here are some of the fan reactions:
 

