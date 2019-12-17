Home Sport Football

ISL: NorthEast United FC-Bengaluru FC game now open to spectators in Guwahati

Guwahati had plunged into chaos last week with protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, forcing the authorities to place the state under curfew on the night of December 11.

Published: 17th December 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

The ISL clash between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC was to be played at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati (Photo| Twitter/ @NEUtdFC)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC, to be held here on Wednesday, will be open to spectators, the organisers announced, reversing their earlier decision to hold it behind closed doors.

The kick-off timing has also been advanced by one hour and the game will now start at 6pm.

The match was earlier supposed to be held behind doors due to unrest in the region following the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

"The Hero Indian Super League Match 40 at Guwahati between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC is now open to spectators, with 6:00 pm kick-off," the ISL said in a statement.

"Spectators are advised to take note of the new kick-off time and plan their arrival to the stadium accordingly. Gates will be opened at 4:00 pm."

Sporting activities took a hit in Guwahati last week after an ISL game and a Ranji Trophy cricket match were suspended on October 12 because of curfew.

NorthEast United's earlier home match against Chennaiyin FC here was postponed after the host city was placed under a curfew following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Guwahati had plunged into chaos last week with protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, forcing the authorities to place the state under curfew on the night of December 11.

Assam, the gateway to the northeast, is calm now with curfew relaxed and people going about their lives.

However, peaceful protests are continuing in Guwahati and other places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Bill Bengaluru FC NorthEast United FC ISL CAA Citizenship Amendment Act
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp