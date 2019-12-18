Chennai City FC drop points in Aizawl

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chennai City FC’s title defence hasn’t been off to a good start. After a 1-3 reverse to Minerva Punjab last week, the defending I-League champions were forced to share the spoils (1-1) with Aizawl FC at the Raji Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl.

Chennai were off to a bad start with the home team’s William Lalnunfela opening the scoring in the 9th minute. The goal was created by Aizawl captain Alfred Jaryan who ran through the Chennai defence and played in Lanunfela with a through-ball.

After a sustained spell of relentless attacks, the equaliser for Chennai came towards the end of the first half when Roberto Eslava scored from the penalty spot. The referee pointed to the spot after Paul Ramfangzauva handled Yusa Katsumi’s cross inside the box.

Both teams went looking for the winner in the second half but poor finishing helped neither of their causes. It was Aizawl who held the upper hand in the closing stages of the game. In the 79th minute, young midfielder Rochharzela found himself with only the goalkeeper to beat but squandered the opportunity to put the hosts in front. Three minutes later, Lalnunfela had the chance to tap in from close range but missed the target.

“We had more control of the game, but couldn’t convert the chances,” said Chennai City FC coach Akbar Nawas. “Learning from this result is key to move forward.” Aizawl FC stay sixth with five points from four matches whereas Chennai City remain seventh.

Bagan rope in Diawara

Mohun Bagan on Tuesday signed 31-year-old Senegalese striker Baba Diawara for rest of the season. Diawara, who has a vast experience in playing top leagues of Europe and Asia, will replace Salva Chamorro in attack.

ISL match open to spectators

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC, to be held in Guwahati on Wednesday, will be open to spectators. The kick-off timing has also been advanced and the game will start at 6pm. The tie was supposed to be held behind doors due to unrest in the region following the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.