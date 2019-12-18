Home Sport Football

Chennai City FC drop points in Aizawl

Chennai were off to a bad start with the home team’s William Lalnunfela opening the scoring in the 9th minute.

Published: 18th December 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai City FC

Chennai City FC (Photo | Chennai City FC Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chennai City FC’s title defence hasn’t been off to a good start. After a 1-3 reverse to Minerva Punjab last week, the defending I-League champions were forced to share the spoils (1-1) with Aizawl FC at the Raji Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl. 

Chennai were off to a bad start with the home team’s William Lalnunfela opening the scoring in the 9th minute. The goal was created by Aizawl captain Alfred Jaryan who ran through the Chennai defence and played in Lanunfela with a through-ball.

After a sustained spell of relentless attacks, the equaliser for Chennai came towards the end of the first half when Roberto Eslava scored from the penalty spot. The referee pointed to the spot after Paul Ramfangzauva handled Yusa Katsumi’s cross inside the box.

Both teams went looking for the winner in the second half but poor finishing helped neither of their causes. It was Aizawl who held the upper hand in the closing stages of the game. In the 79th minute, young midfielder Rochharzela found himself with only the goalkeeper to beat but squandered the opportunity to put the hosts in front. Three minutes later, Lalnunfela had the chance to tap in from close range but missed the target. 

“We had more control of the game, but couldn’t convert the chances,” said Chennai City FC coach Akbar Nawas. “Learning from this result is key to move forward.” Aizawl FC stay sixth with five points from four matches whereas Chennai City remain seventh.

Bagan rope in Diawara

Mohun Bagan on Tuesday signed 31-year-old Senegalese striker Baba Diawara for rest of the season. Diawara, who has a vast experience in playing top leagues of Europe and Asia, will replace Salva Chamorro in attack.

ISL match open to spectators

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC, to be held in Guwahati on Wednesday, will be open to spectators. The kick-off timing has also been advanced and the game will start at 6pm. The tie was supposed to be held behind doors due to unrest in the region following the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai City vs Aizawl Aizawl FC Chennai City FC I League
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp