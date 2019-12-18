Home Sport Football

Late delight with final berth for India girls in U-17 preparatory meet

The 91st minute strike, which was awarded to Kritina Devi, may not have been the most attractive ones, but it was well deserved.

T Kritina Devi scored in the 91st minute to help India beat Thailand on Tuesday.

By Deepti Patwardhan
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The  mood in the Indian team went from one of disappointment to that of elation in the blink of an eye. India substitute T Kritina Devi controlled a throw in and lobbed it towards the Thailand goal. It was an innocuous enough shot, but the Thai goalkeeper Pawarisa Homyamyen, who had stood tall till that moment, just let the ball slip from her grip and saw it trickle into goal.

The 91st minute strike, which was awarded to Kritina Devi, may not have been the most attractive ones, but it was well deserved. India’s under-17 women’s team, a lot of whom will represent the country when they play the first women’s World Cup at any level next year, had run themselves ragged at the Mumbai Sports Arena on Tuesday evening en route the 1-0 win over Thailand.

Playing their first tournament, albeit friendly, against quality opposition, India thus earned a place in the final against Sweden on Thursday.Having been outclassed 3-0 by Sweden in the opening match of the tournament, India walked into the must-win contest against Thailand bravely. They had an opening in the very first minute, with winger Sumati Kumari, who was outstandingly quick through the match, ran in with the ball and sent a cross into the box to Sunita Munda. Munda’s shot, however, was blocked by the Thailand backline. 

Despite three attempts at goal, including a final header by No 9 S Lynda Kom, India couldn’t score. That became the running theme of the match, as India attacked relentlessly from the left wing, but just didn’t posses the finishing touch.

The team from Thailand, who had played against Sweden on Sunday, looked jaded and had their first look at the goal only in the 50th minute. Thai striker Janista Jinantuya nicked the ball just inside India’s half and shuffled in confidently and went one-on-one with the Indian goalkeeper. But Manju Ganjhu, standing in goal, came up with a big save. In an eventful match, both the teams created multiple chances but failed to break the deadlock. India were inches away from taking lead in the 75th minute.

A strong run by striker Daisy Crasto from the right, saw her drawing out the goalkeeper, and shooting on target. But Kumari poked a toe at it before it rolled into goal. The strike was disallowed since Kumari was offside.

“We are still learning,” said India coach Thomas Dennerby. “But I am happy with the number of chances they created. At the end I feel sorry for their (Thailand) goalkeeper, but we did deserve the win.”

