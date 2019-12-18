Home Sport Football

Mikel Artera to perform tough task at Arsenal, says Pep Guardiola

The position of Arsenal's chief is lying vacant since the departure of Unai Emery after the club's dismal performance in the ongoing Premier League.

Published: 18th December 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (File | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that his assistant coach Mikel Artera, who is set to join as Arsenal's manager, will have a tough task to perform in the Gunners.

The position of Arsenal's chief is lying vacant since the departure of Unai Emery after the club's dismal performance in the ongoing Premier League.

"I think Arsenal want to do the best thing possible. Sometimes it's not easy to handle this kind of situation. We cannot deny that all the clubs around the world make behind the scenes the first contact to try to avoid the clubs that are in charge," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

Thirty-seven-year-old Arteta held a meeting with the Gunners' managing director Vinai Venkateshram and emerged as the main contender for becoming Arsenal's upcoming Permanent manager.

He has won three trophies with the Manchester City under the leadership of Guardiola but has never held a managerial position in career.

"When the club takes a decision to replace the manager or buy players it's always to rise to be better. Whether it's going to happen or not, I don't know. You know my opinion about Mikel. He's a professional human being and a person, I don't have doubts about that," Guardiola said.

"All I can say from what I'm concerned is that Mikel was clear with me and that's all. Perhaps there is a problem with the chairmen and the CEOs - they have to talk to each other," he added.

City will face Oxford United in the Football League Cup fixture on December 19 while Arsenal will lock horns against Everton in Premier League clash on December 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester City Pep Guardiola
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp