Home Sport Football

Bengaluru FC beat NorthEast United by 2-0 as ISL returns to Guwahati

Wednesday’s game had initially been scheduled to be held behind closed doors, but league officials after reviewing the security situation, decided to open doors to fans, albeit with an early kick-off.

Published: 19th December 2019 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri scores from the penalty spot against NorthEast United FC on Wednesday

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri scores from the penalty spot against NorthEast United FC on Wednesday| ISL

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Top flight football was back in Guwahati on Wednesday with Bengaluru FC beating NorthEast United 2-0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. The game meant a resumption of normal service after NorthEast United home match against Chennaiyin FC was cancelled due to protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Wednesday’s game had initially been scheduled to be held behind closed doors, but league officials after reviewing the security situation, decided to open doors to fans, albeit with an early kick-off. The match started at 6pm instead of the usual 7.30pm kick-off time.

Despite this, only a handful of people turned up as the Indira Gandhi Stadium wore a largely deserted look. A source close to the visiting Bengaluru FC team said that, apart from an armed escort with the team bus, everthing else seemed as usual.

In the match, after an even first-half, Bengaluru pulled ahead when Sunil Chhetri (68’) converted a penalty conceded by the hosts for a handball inside the box. Centre-back Albert Serran (80’) headed in his team’s second to seal full points for Carles Cuadrat’s team as they climbed to the top of the table with 16 points from nine matches. NorthEast are without a win in four matches and find themselves at the sixth spot with 10 points.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium Bengaluru FC NorthEast United ISL Indian Super League
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp