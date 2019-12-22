Paul Pogba returns to Manchester United squad against Watford

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Ahead of the clash against Watford, Paul Pogba makes a return to the Manchester United team.

Pogba had been ruled out of the squad following an injury in a clash against Arsenal on September 30.

The match between the Red Devils and Arsenal ended in a draw 1-1.

Manchester United is currently placed at the 8th position in the Premier League standings while Watford is placed at the bottom on the 20th spot.

Manchester United squad: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire (captain), Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martia.Subs: Sergio Romero, Ashley Young, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Mason Greenwood.

Watford squad: Ben Foster, Adrian Mariappa, Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Ismaila Sarr, Etienne Capoue, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Will Hughes, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney (captain).

Subs: Heurelho Gomes, Craig Dawson, Adam Masina, Nathaniel Chalobah, Andre Gray, Isaac Success, Roberto Pereyra.

Manchester United will take on Watford today.