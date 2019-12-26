Go-for-goals mantra promises thriller

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: WHEN two teams with attacking intent face each other, it is likely to be a thriller for the neutrals. But that is not the case for everyone involved in the game. Even a slight lapse in concentration will come back to haunt them at full time. And it gets more interesting when the two sides in action are at the opposite ends of the table. For second-placed FC Goa, it is a matter of pride that they demolish their opposition. For Chennaiyin FC, it is a chance to prove that they have what it takes to compete with the best.

And that is why Chennaiyin’s second home game under Owen Coyle will be a different test compared to the previous one against Kerala Blasters. In FC Goa, they are facing a team who are scoring goals for fun. And that is not ideal especially when the hosts’ best centre-back Eli Sabia is suspended. But Coyle is not bothered about that. He feels there are more than enough players who are ready to step up. “We have players to step in for Eli tomorrow (Thursday). We are looking forward to the game. But we face a fantastic opponent. FC Goa are top of the table. At the moment, they are the best team in the country as the table shows. They have more points than anyone because they have quality in their team. But we are at home again. Though we are respectful of FC Goa, we do not fear them,” said the Scotsman ahead of the match.

Goa coach Sergio Lobera had mentioned on Tuesday that he was aware of the high-intensity game that Chennaiyin play under Coyle. And Coyle assured that they won’t be tweaking their approach to the game no matter what. “Without giving the game-plan away, I want to say that we wouldn’t change the way we play. We want to pass and move. Because possession without penetration is nothing. We are at home and we are going for the win.”

Stressing on the importance of Indian players like Lallianzuala Chhangte and the impact that they have had so far, Coyle wants his players to stop worrying about mistakes and do something creative instead. But that’s when another factor comes into play.

In Jamshedpur and Kerala, they faced teams who had crucial players injured. Goa, on the other hand, will come to Chennai with a fully-fit squad. But Coyle feels that every team has its own challenges.

“I think every game is a test. Jamshedpur was unbeaten at home and we should have beaten them if not for some bad refereeing. We should have had two points more. And we have had injuries. Every team has injuries. For Kerala, their best player (Bartholomew Ogbeche) came back in the game and scored a goal against us. I think that would have strengthened them. People can look at it how they want. The bottom line is whoever takes the place, that’s the team you have to be ready to challenge.”

Wednesday’s results: ATK 1-0 Bengaluru FC.