Home Sport Football

Go-for-goals mantra promises thriller

Goa coach Sergio Lobera had mentioned on Tuesday that he was aware of the high-intensity game that Chennaiyin play under Coyle.

Published: 26th December 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: WHEN two teams with attacking intent face each other, it is likely to be a thriller for the neutrals. But that is not the case for everyone involved in the game. Even a slight lapse in concentration will come back to haunt them at full time. And it gets more interesting when the two sides in action are at the opposite ends of the table. For second-placed FC Goa, it is a matter of pride that they demolish their opposition. For Chennaiyin FC, it is a chance to prove that they have what it takes to compete with the best.

And that is why Chennaiyin’s second home game under Owen Coyle will be a different test compared to the previous one against Kerala Blasters. In FC Goa, they are facing a team who are scoring goals for fun. And that is not ideal especially when the hosts’ best centre-back Eli Sabia is suspended. But Coyle is not bothered about that. He feels there are more than enough players who are ready to step up. “We have players to step in for Eli tomorrow (Thursday). We are looking forward to the game. But we face a fantastic opponent. FC Goa are top of the table. At the moment, they are the best team in the country as the table shows. They have more points than anyone because they have quality in their team. But we are at home again. Though we are respectful of FC Goa, we do not fear them,” said the Scotsman ahead of the match.

Goa coach Sergio Lobera had mentioned on Tuesday that he was aware of the high-intensity game that Chennaiyin play under Coyle. And Coyle assured that they won’t be tweaking their approach to the game no matter what. “Without giving the game-plan away,  I want to say that we wouldn’t change the way we play. We want to pass and move. Because possession without penetration is nothing. We are at home and we are going for the win.”

Stressing on the importance of Indian players like Lallianzuala Chhangte and the impact that they have had so far, Coyle wants his players to stop worrying about mistakes and do something creative instead. But that’s when another factor comes into play.

In Jamshedpur and Kerala, they faced teams who had crucial players injured. Goa, on the other hand, will come to Chennai with a fully-fit squad. But Coyle feels that every team has its own challenges.
“I think every game is a test. Jamshedpur was unbeaten at home and we should have beaten them if not for some bad refereeing. We should have had two points more. And we have had injuries. Every team has injuries. For Kerala, their best player (Bartholomew Ogbeche) came back in the game and scored a goal against us. I think that would have strengthened them. People can look at it how they want. The bottom line is whoever takes the place, that’s the team you have to be ready to challenge.”
Wednesday’s results: ATK 1-0 Bengaluru FC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp