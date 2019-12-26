Home Sport Football

Real Kashmir defeat Chennai City 2-1 for first win of I-League season

Danish Farooq (22nd minute) and Ivory's Bazie Armand (27th) scored for the winners while Syed Suhail Pasha was the lone scorer for the visitors as he found the net in the 48th minute.

Published: 26th December 2019 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Real Kashmir

Real Kashmir FC players and staff (File Photo | Twitter / Real Kashmir FC)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Real Kashmir FC registered their first win of the I-League season as they went on to defeat defending champions Chennai City FC 2-1 at the TRC Ground here on Thursday.

Danish Farooq gave the hosts the lead before Bazie Armand doubled their advantage. Syed Suhail Pasha pulled one back for the visitors, but the Snow Leopards held on to bag all three points.

Back in front of their Srinagar faithful, it was Kashmir who kicked-off the proceedings, being firmly in the driving seat.

The first opening of the match arrived in the 7th minute, when a cross from Kallum Higginbotham found Mason Robertson, who tried an audacious chip over Nauzet Garcia Santana, but the Chennai custodian showed quick reflexes to deny him.

In the 13th minute, some smart footwork by Danish Farooq, followed by an exquisite rabona flick with his weaker foot put Higginbotham through down the right. The Englishman bulldozed his way into the six-yard box and passed it across goal for Mason Robertson to tap it into an open net, but the ever so reliable Scot made a total hash of it, flicking it over instead which again fell to a lurking Bazie Armand and to everyone's surprise, he missed the target too.

The deadlock was broken in the 22nd minute when an exquisite set-piece delivery from Higginbotham found Danish Farooq in the box, who waved off his marker and made just the right contact with his head, to give Real Kashmir the lead through a clinical header. Santana got a hand to it, but the sheer venom in the header took it past him.

The hosts then doubled their lead in the 27th minute. Yet again, it was Higginbotham who was involved in the mix. He cut inside on the left, which created some space for him to deliver another immaculate delivery into the eighteen box and Bazie Armand was at the right place and at the right time to soar the highest and head it into the top corner, leaving Santana stranded between the sticks.

Kashmir almost added a third in the 39th minute, when Mason Robertson was through yet again and with Roberto Eslava on his toes, he took it past the Chennai skipper and fired across goal aiming for the far post, but it sailed inches wide, much to Akbar Nawas' relief as Real Kashmir headed into half-time with a two-goal cushion.

Chennai City came out in the second half, knowing very well that they need to pull one back sooner rather than later.

The visitors put their half-time team talk into practice when they reduced the deficit in the 48th minute. A cheeky back flick by Pravitto Rajju generated just the right elevation for Jockson Dhas to head it past Phurba Lachenpa in the Kashmir goal to bring the game right back in the balance.

Despite Chennai's newfound surge, it was Kashmir however who looked likelier to score the next goal.

In the 68th minute, the game should have been put to bed but Loveday Okechukwu, who was completely unmarked failed to tap in another Higinbotham set-piece, blasting it high and wide.

In the closing stages of the game, the visitors failed to stitch together any real threat as the Snow Leopards held on to register their first win of their Hero I-League campaign, duly rewarding the Srinagar aficionados who braved the cold to get firmly behind their team.

The win takes Real Kashmir to seventh place in the I-League standings with five points, while the defending champions drop to eighth place with the same tally, but with an inferior goal difference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Real Kashmir Chennai City I League
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp