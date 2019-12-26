Home Sport Football

We may never see player like Messi again: Antoine Griezmann

The 28-year-old headed to Blaugrana after they had a 120 million Euros deal with Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window.

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NYON:  Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann applauded Lionel Messi and said that there may never be a player like him.

"We are talking about a player we may never see again, or like there is only every 40 years," UEFA.com quoted Griezmann as saying.

"We must take advantage of it, whether we are his team-mates, fans in the stands or his coaches. What he can do with the ball is incredible and it's a sight to see him play and play alongside him," he added.

After a goal against Alaves on Saturday, Messi completed his half-century of goals in 2019, for the sixth year in a row. This is the sixth consecutive year that Messi has amassed 50 goals for Barcelona and Argentina combined.

He scored a goal in the 69th minute of the match to take his tally to 50 goals.

He achieved the milestone for the ninth time in the last 10 calendar years. Messi only missed touching the number back in 2013 when he scored 45 goals. Barcelona registered a 4-1 win over Alaves.

"He's very, very good. It's fantastic to see what he can do with a team. Everyone is behind him. He always figured out how to win, he worked a lot before the matches, he studied every detail," Griezmann said.

Barcelona are at top of the La Liga table with 39 points and will face Espanyol on January 5.

