Defensive errors let Chennaiyin down in topsy-turvy tie

TN Vimal Sankar

CHENNAI : In the end, Chennaiyin FC did miss the services of the suspended Eli Sabia. Football might be a team game, but sometimes, that one special player could make a big difference. In Chennaiyin FC’s ISL tie against FC Goa on Thursday, that one player could have been centre-back Sabia. On Wednesday, Chennaiyin coach Owen Coyle was confident that there were players who could step up in Sabia’s absence. But it didn’t look like that on the pitch. Chennaiyin’s defence was nothing but shambolic as they lost 3-4 against the Gaurs.

Once again, there were some questionable decisions from the referee. There were a few penalty shouts for the hosts that were denied. But every goal Goa scored was a result of poor defending. Twenty six minutes into the first half, an under pressure Tondonba Singh’s back pass was intercepted by Ferrann Corominas, who found Hugo Boumous. The French midfielder spotted a free Ahmed Jahouh, who broke the deadlock.

The second goal was yet another back pass.

This time, it involved Germanpreet Singh and Lucian Goian. One has to give credit to the way Goa pressed in the final third. Germanpreet, who passed back to Goian, had a first touch to forget. A charging Brandon Fernandes cashed in on that error to put Goa 2-0 ahead. If the reverse fixture saw Sergio Lobera’s men win 3-0, the visitors achieved that by half time here. Minutes before the break, a cross from the right caught the Chennaiyin defence napping again as Boumous tapped in. “We gifted them three goals. I’ve to say we missed Eli today. He would have made things a little more calmer. But we had two clear penalties denied. This league is getting better by the day. But to grow further, you need to get the decisions right,” Coyle reflected.

Chennaiyin did fight back briefly. Ten minutes into the second half, they pulled one back as Rafael Crivellaro’s corner was headed in by Andre Schembri. The second arrived minutes later. Chennaiyin won the ball back near the penalty box, thanks to Lallianzuala Chhangte. The wingers’ first time pass found Nerijus Valskis, who laid it off to Crivellaro to make it 3-2. The momentum was with the hosts. But they were once again let down by their defence in the 61st minute. While there was a slight chance that Corominas was offside, the Spaniard — who was through on goal — made no mistake as Goa made it 4-2.

Goa coach red-carded

The game was a heated affair in between, with the referee booking plenty of players on both sides. Such was the tension that even both coaches saw a yellow and Lobera was shown red towards the end. With five minutes of added time, Chennaiyin found their third goal through Crivellaro. But it proved to be too little too late on another bad day.