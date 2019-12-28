Home Sport Football

Sunil Chhetri's legend grows but Indian football slips amid World Cup dreams going up in smoke

The biggest takeaway, though, was the goal-less draw against reigning Asian champions Qatar in Doha in a 2022 World Cup qualifiers match.

Published: 28th December 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Goal-machine Sunil Chhetri remained a notch above the mediocrity that is Indian football, which endured a forgettable year thanks to early exits from the World Cup qualifiers and the Asian Cup besides an 11-rung drop in FIFA rankings.

The year did witness a development of far-reaching consequences when the All India Football Federation (AIFF) dumped the 12-season old I-League (after 11 years as National Football League) to second-tier level in domestic club competition.

The top slot was taken by cash-rich but much younger Indian Super League which began in 2014.

After a long tussle between majority of the clubs on one side and the AIFF on the other, the national federation, after an intervention by the Asian Football Confederation, recognised ISL as the top-tier league in the country.

The ISL-winning side will now get a chance to play in the continent's top tier Asian Champions League while the I-League winners will compete in the second-tier AFC Cup.

On the positive side, the AIFF President Praful Patel made history by becoming the first Indian to be elected to the prestigious FIFA Council, the governing body of the world's most popular sport.

India was also awarded the hosting rights of the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup in 2020.

India began the year on 97 in FIFA rankings, but after two wins, four draws and seven losses, the country ended 2019 at 108.

The biggest takeaway, though, was the goal-less draw against reigning Asian champions Qatar in Doha in a 2022 World Cup qualifiers match.

A high profile coach in the form of Croatian Igor Stimac, a 1998 World Cup bronze-winner, was appointed after Stephen Constantine resigned following the Asian Cup in January but India's football fortunes remained unchanged.

Amid the ruins, captain and talisman Chhetri refused to slow down despite touching 35, perhaps playing his best football in the last couple of years.

His effortless takeover of the mantle of Indian football's poster boy from Bhaichung Bhutia was complete when he surpassed the 'Sikkimese Sniper' in the number of matches played for India.

Chhetri then did the unthinkable as he went past Argentine wizard Lionel Messi (70 goals) in the international goal-scoring charts among active players to be second behind Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronadlo (99).

The Indian captain has so far scored 72 goals from 115 matches.

Though Chhetri brushed aside any comparisons with the two best footballers on the planet but Stimac described him as a "once-in-a-decade-or-two" player.

Stimac's predecessor Constantine had injected fresh blood in the team with more than 40 players making their debuts and he was on the verge of guiding India to the first ever knock-out round qualification in the Asian Cup in the UAE.

India outplayed Thailand, a technically sound team, in the first match but later lost to hosts UAE and Bahrain 0-2 and 0-1 respectively to bow out of the continental showpiece.

A draw against Bahrain would have been enough for India to qualify for the knock-out round and script history but Constantine's side conceded a penalty in the injury time.

Stimac changed the playing style from a mostly long-ball system to short-passing possession football, but in over six months at the helm, the Croatian has produced just one win -- against hosts Thailand in Kings Cup in June -- out of 10 matches.

The draw against Qatar in the World Cup qualifiers was a high point but the 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in front of a 60,000 crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata was an utter disappointment, made worse by the fact that India equalised just two minutes before regulation time.

With two losses and three draws, India are now out of contention for a next round berth in the World Cup qualifiers though they still have three more matches to play early next year.

In the domestic competitions, Chennai City FC were crowned I-League champions ahead of Kolkata giants East Bengal with the winners decided on the final match-day.

Debutants Real Kashmir were in the title hunt till late in the league before settling for a third-place finish.

Bengaluru FC won the ISL after finishing runners-up last year to establish themselves as the foremost club in the country.

In other events that hogged the headlines, the I-League match between Minerva Punjab and Real Kashmir in Srinagar was cancelled in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

The AIFF also slapped hefty monetary penalties on six I-League clubs -- Aizawl FC, Churchill Brothers, NEROCA FC, Gokulam Kerala, Minerva Punjab and East Bengal -- for boycotting the Super Cup tournament in March.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunil Chhetri AIFF Indian Super League
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp