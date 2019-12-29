Home Sport Football

I want to act in a movie after I retire: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)

By IANS

DUBAI: Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wants to try his skills in acting once he is done playing football.

"One of the things that I seek to challenge myself in, for example, is acting in a movie," the Portugal captain was quoted as saying by ESPNFC at Dubai International Sports Conference on Saturday night.

Ronaldo, who plays for Italian champions Juventus, said he sees himself playing in the near future. He added that he wants to "continue my studies after retiring from football."

Ronaldo has won four of his five Ballon d'Or awards and four Champions League titles while with Real Madrid before joining Juventus in the summer of 2018.

He bagged his first Champions League trophy with Manchester United before his move to Spain.

