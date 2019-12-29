ISL: Down with back problem, Hyderabad FC seek first away win

Deepti Patwardhan By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Aiming for their first victory on home soil in this Indian Super League when they host Hyderabad FC at Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday. Mumbai, who have registered three wins on the road, have suffered one defeat and drawn two out of their three games at home. They will be up against a Hyderabad side who are yet to register a win away from home.

Coming into the encounter, Jorge Costa’s Mumbai are on a five-match unbeaten run. The good news for the Portuguese coach is that his side aren’t dependent on goals from one particular player. Amine Chermiti has four to his name, and as many as 11 different players have one each.However, what would concern Costa is that his side have struggled to keep clean-sheets, something which they haven’t managed in the last seven games.

He will also be without the services of midfielder Paulo Machado and Rowllin Borges due to injury. The Portuguese midfielder might be out for a longer duration.“We have picked up more points away from home. It’s a good sign,” said Costa. “We have to be much stronger at home. We’ve to change this. And this must start from tomorrow. We must be stronger than away.”

Hyderabad coach Phil Brown will share a similar headache heading into the match. His side have not kept a clean-sheet. They have been the weakest defence, conceding 19 goals from nine matches.The good news for Brown is that star striker Bobo has found his scoring boots. He has three goals to his name.Nestor Gordillo, who returned from suspension, looked good in his very ISL game, providing an assist. Rafa Lopez is also back in contention for a start after recovering from an injury.

“It is a big challenge to play against Mumbai as they are a big football club. But the bigger the challenge, the bigger we have to be against Mumbai on Sunday. You can’t shy away from that. We have to be at our best if we want to beat them,” said Brown.