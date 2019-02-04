Home Sport Football

Injury delays Marouane Fellaini debut for China's Shandong

The 31-year-old arrived in Hong Kong on Sunday to meet with teammates and sign autographs for fans, but missed training and flew home to Belgium that night for treatment.

Published: 04th February 2019 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini (File | AP)

By AFP

HONG KONG: Marouane Fellaini's debut at Chinese club Shandong Luneng has been delayed to allow the former Manchester United midfielder treatment for a calf injury, his new coach said Monday.

The 31-year-old arrived in Hong Kong on Sunday to meet with teammates and sign autographs for fans, but missed training and flew home to Belgium that night for treatment.

Fellaini had been expected to make his first appearance with the club at Hong Kong's annual Lunar New Year Cup invitational on Tuesday.

"Of course we are very happy that he is joining the club," Shandong coach Li Xiaopeng told reporters. "But between his health and the game, we think that his health is the more important."

Li did not say whether the Belgium international would recover for the start of the Chinese Super League (CSL) on March 1.

Manchester United announced Friday that Fellaini would join Shandong after 177 appearances in five-and-a-half seasons, scoring 22 goals.

The former Everton player, who last year signed a new and improved deal until 2020, was a key figure at Old Trafford under previous manager Jose Mourinho.

But he has featured only once, as a late substitute, in United's seven Premier League games since Mourinho was sacked and his injury ruled him out of recent matches.

At Shandong, Fellaini joins fellow European Graziano Pelle -- the 33-year-old Italian striker who joined the club from Southampton in July 2016 for about £13 million ($17 million).

The club finished third in the CSL last season, 10 points behind champions Shanghai SIPG, and were runners-up in the Chinese FA Cup.

Shandong take on Auckland City in Tuesday's Lunar Cup, while Japan's Sagan Tosu face off against a team drawn from the Hong Kong League in the day's other match.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp