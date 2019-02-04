Home Sport Football

Japan's Shinji Kagawa enjoys dream debut double for Besiktas

The 29-year-old former Manchester United midfielder was introduced in the 81st minute against Antalyaspor.

ISTANBUL: Japan's Shinji Kagawa enjoyed a dream debut for Besiktas, the Borussia Dortmund loanee scoring a double within three minutes of coming on as a late substitute on Sunday.

Sixty seconds later he opened his account for his new Turkish club with a clean shot from outside the box.

And just two minutes after that, he doubled his tally with a 25-metre free-kick to complete a 6-2 win for Besiktas.

Kagawa joined Besiktas on Thursday despite reportedly being a target of struggling French club Monaco.

Kagawa helped Dortmund win the German league and cup double in 2012 before spending two years at United, then returned to the Bundesliga club in 2014, but has fallen out of favour under coach Lucien Favre.

