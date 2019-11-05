Baichung Bhutia to inaugurate HAL's FIFA Standard Football Complex

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Indian Football team captain Baichung Bhutia will inaugurate the FIFA Standard Football Complex at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) sports club on November 6.

The complex is equipped with an artificial football ground including floodlighting as per FIFA standards, said the chief of media communication Gopal Sutar of the defence Public Sector Undertaking, on Tuesday.

V M Chamola, Director of HAL, in a communique, said the aim is to spot and develop players of exceptional calibre and prepare them to be professional players for the tough domestic and international tournaments and provide the right kind of infrastructure that matches the international standard.

Selected players from across the country will be provided professional coaching with complete lodging and boarding facilities. They will have access to a modern gymnasium for strength training and swimming pool, said Sutar.