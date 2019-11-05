Home Sport Football

Bayern Munich to name coach within three weeks, PSG's Thomas Tuchel approached

Kovac was sacked on Sunday after 16 months in charge in the wake of Bayern's 5-1 drubbing at Eintracht Frankfurt, which left the defending giants fourth in the Bundesliga table.

BERLIN: Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says the German giants expect to name Niko Kovac's replacement as head coach within three weeks, while a report Tuesday said Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has already turned them down.

Kovac's assistant Hansi Flick has been named interim coach.

Hoeness says Bayern's senior figures will "think calmly about how to handle" finding a new head coach with a decision expected to be made during the forthcoming international break.

"I think that by the time the next away game comes around in Duesseldorf (on November 23), we'll know how the coach's issue has been resolved," Hoeness added.

According to Sky Germany, PSG coach Tuchel, who has a contract until 2021, has been approached by Bayern, but has already ruled out an immediate switch.

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, one of the early favourites having coached Bayern reserves from 2013-15, has also announced he will not leave the Dutch side before the end of the season.

Massimiliano Allegri, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger, who are all currently without a club, have been mentioned by the German media as possible candidates to coach Bayern.

Flick, Joachim Loew's assistant coach when Germany won the 2014 World Cup, will be in charge at least for Bayern's home matches on Wednesday in the Champions League against Olympiakos and on Saturday in a crunch Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund.

