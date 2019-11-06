Back at unforgettable venue, Goa take on Mumbai

Deepti Patwardhan By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: On Thursday, Sergio Lobera's FC Goa will return to Mumbai Football Arena, a venue that has seen one of their best ISL performances and a hurtful loss in the final.

It was the place where Goa halted Mumbai City FC's run of nine unbeaten games, completely dismantling them in the first leg of the semifinal last season. The score read 5-1 in favour of Gaurs, making it a night that will forever be etched in the memories of Goa fans.

The Mumbai stadium was again the centre stage a few days later, as the Gaurs stepped out on the field to take on Bengaluru FC in the final. That night would also live long in the memories of Gaurs, but for very different reasons. A goal a few minutes from the final whistle in the second half of extra time condemned Goa to their second loss in an ISL final.

On Thursday, FC Goa will hold on to the memory of that dazzling semifinal when they take on Mumbai. "I prefer that my players remember the semifinals," said Lobera on Wednesday. "I think every match is different. I think it is going to be a difficult one because we are going to play against a very good team. The past is not important for us."

Goa started their season on a positive note, defeating Chennaiyin FC 3-0 in their season opener with eight Indians on the pitch. In the two games that followed, they put on display a different side to their game. They have become one of the toughest sides to crack, taking a point each against Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United against all odds.

Mumbai began their campaign on a bright note, beating Kerala Blasters in their opener in front of a capacity crowd in Kochi. Their fortunes, however, took a dip in the last two games. They held Chennaiyin to a goalless draw before falling 4-2 to Odisha FC in their home opener.

A number of injuries has further dampened Mumbai's campaign. It will certainly be interesting to see the line-up that Jorge Costa puts up in their second home game.

"The same players that missed the last game against Odisha are out for this game too," said Costa, who will be missing the services of midfielder Rowlin Borges and star forward Modou Sougou.

"I spoke to the players after the defeat against Odisha. We've to fix our mistakes and be focussed on avoiding them. If you're overconfident, then it's a problem. We beat Goa away from home in our last meeting. Overall, it was difficult playing against them. They have a similar squad from last season and won't change much."