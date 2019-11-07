Home Sport Football

Ederson doubt for Liverpool clash after coming off against Atalanta

Liverpool lead second-placed Man City by six points, and a win at Anfield on Sunday would be a massive boost for Guardiola's side in their bid to defend the Premier League title.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson. | File Photo

By AFP

MILAN: Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson could be a doubt for this weekend's Premier League clash against Liverpool after being substituted at half-time in their dramatic Champions League 1-1 draw against Atalanta in Milan on Wednesday.

Claudio Bravo was introduced after the break for the Premier League champions, but the game finished in chaos as the substitute goalkeeper was sent off 10 minutes from time with right-back Kyle Walker finishing the match in goal.

"It's a muscular problem," said manager Pep Guardiola.

"It was a risk so we took him off as he was feeling it late in the first half. We don't know (whether Ederson will be fit to face Liverpool)."

City are already without defenders Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko, while David Silva is also struggling with a thigh problem ahead of the weekend.

