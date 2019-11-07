Home Sport Football

Indonesia axe football coach Simon McMenemy after Asian World Cup losing streak

41-year-old Simon McMenemy signed a two-year contract last year to manage the national team.

Published: 07th November 2019 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Indonesia men's football coach Simon McMenemy

Indonesia men's football coach Simon McMenemy (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Indonesia will search for a new national team coach after football officials announced Simon McMenemy would be sacked following this month's World Cup qualifier against Malaysia. The Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) said it would part ways with the Scot after a World Cup match in Kuala Lumpur on November 19.

No reasons were given, but Indonesia sit bottom of Asian World Cup qualifying Group G after losing all four matches so far, leading to a #SimonOut social media campaign to get rid of the coach.

The 41-year-old McMenemy signed a two-year contract last year to manage the national team. "We thank Simon for his cooperation so far. We hope for a positive result in the match against Malaysia," newly-elected PSSI chairman Muhammad Iriawan said Wednesday.

The PSSI said it was considering several candidates to replace McMenemy, including former South Korea head coach Shin Tae-yong and ex-Barcelona and Real Madrid midfielder Luis Milla. McMenemy's sacking was the first major decision by Iriawan, a former Jakarta police chief, since he won a weekend election.

Local media described a heated extraordinary meeting where a raft of candidates walked out before the vote over apparent infighting and concerns about the team's sub-par performance. The organisation's leadership has been in turmoil after two former chairmen left this year amid match-fixing allegations.

Last month, Indonesia's football association was slapped with a USD 45,000 sanction by FIFA over crowd chaos that erupted at a match. Visiting Malaysian fans were threatened and pelted with projectiles after upsetting the home side in Jakarta.

Indonesian football and its professional league have been tarnished by a host of problems, including match-fixing scandals and deadly hooliganism. But the country has joined a consortium of Southeast Asian countries in an ambitious bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Football Association of Indonesia Indonesia football coach Simon McMenemy Asian World Cup Indonesia Football World Cup
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp