Home Sport Football

PSG sporting director Leonardo hits out at Zinedine Zidane for Kylian Mbappe comments

Zidane was asked about a possible move for the 20-year-old World Cup-winning star in a press conference in Madrid on Tuesday.

Published: 07th November 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Zinedine Zidane. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has hit out at Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane for suggesting that Kylian Mbappe's dream was to play for the Spanish club.

"Honestly, it's a bit irritating, it's annoying," the Brazilian said following PSG's 1-0 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, adding that "it's not the first time this has happened".

Zidane was asked about a possible move for the 20-year-old World Cup-winning star in a press conference in Madrid on Tuesday.

"We will see in the future. He has always said it was his dream to play for Real Madrid," Zidane replied.

A clearly irked Leonardo, who returned to Paris for a second spell in the role of sporting director earlier this year, said the comments were an attempt to unsettle the striker.

"I think that now is not the time to talk about this. He is a player who has two and a half years left on his contract with us, so to talk about what he wants, his 'dream', every time... If we can just stop this, pause this talk," he said.

"Kylian is a very important player for us. Now is not the time to destabilise him."

Mbappe started as PSG beat Club Brugge 1-0 with a Mauro Icardi goal to secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

They travel to Madrid to face Zidane's Real in their next Group A game later this month.

Meanwhile, Leonardo said PSG would not rush into offering new contracts to veteran duo Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani, both of whom will be free agents at the end of the current campaign.

"We will see what happens as the season goes on. We are not putting a time limit on it, we will decide together, one thing or another. A year is an eternity," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane Kylian Mbappe Leonardo
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp