Odisha FC to move out of Bhubaneswar for first three home games

Kalinga Stadium, which is owned by the Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department, is not ready as its up-gradation work got delayed due to persistent showers in the state capital.

Published: 09th November 2019 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Debutants Odisha FC will be playing their first three home games of the Indian Super League in Pune owing to construction work at the city's Kalinga Stadium.

The franchise will play the matches against ATK, Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC on November 24, December 4 and 11 respectively at Pune's Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

Kalinga Stadium, which is owned by the Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department, is not ready as its up-gradation work got delayed due to persistent showers in the state capital.

As the venue is going to host the 2020 FIFA U-17 women's World Cup, the state government is trying to ensure that the turf is in proper condition as per the FIFA guidelines.

The stadium is expected to be ready before December 16.

All other six games will go ahead as per the schedule and informing about the same, Odisha FC owner Rohan Sharma said, "Unfortunately, things are beyond our control so we have to consider an alternative venue for the first three home games. We look forward to having Kalinga Stadium full when we have our eventual first home game."

