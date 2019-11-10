Home Sport Football

Inter Milan fight back to beat Verona 2-1 and move top of Serie A

Inter was in need of a boost after letting slip a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Published: 10th November 2019 02:36 PM

Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A match against Hellas Verona. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MILAN: Nicolo Barella scored his first league goal for Inter Milan as the Nerazzurri come from behind to beat Hellas Verona 2-1 and move top of Serie A on Saturday.

Barella struck a stunning winner seven minutes from time after Matias Vecino had cancelled out Valerio Verre's penalty for Verona.

Inter moved two points ahead of eight-time defending champion Juventus, which hosts AC Milan on Sunday. Verona remained ninth.

But it went behind in the 19th minute when goalkeeper Samir Handanovic tripped Mattia Zaccagni and Verre drilled the resulting spot kick powerfully down the middle.

Along with Juventus, Verona had the best defensive record heading into the weekend and Inter struggled to break the visitors down.

But it laid siege to the Verona goal and it eventually paid off in the 63rd minute when Vecino headed in Valentino Lazaro's cross.

And Inter snatched all three points when Barella cut inside from the left and curled an unstoppable strike into the top corner.
 

