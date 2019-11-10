Home Sport Football

Lionel Messi scores 34th hat-trick, equals Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi delivered an incredible dead-ball hat-trick on Saturday to steer Barcelona to a 4-1 victory over Celta Vigo and ease the pressure on his coach Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

BARCELONA: Barcelona star Lionel Messi on Sunday scored his 34th hat-trick in La Liga which helped his club register a win against Celta Vigo.

With this, Messi equalled the record of Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo as the former Real Madrid player has the same number to hat-tricks under his belt.

Barcelona managed to thrash Celta Vigo by 4-1 with the help of the Argentine's massive contribution.

Messi scored his first goal through a penalty in the 23rd minute followed by strikes in the 45+1 and 48 minutes. Sergio Busquets scored the fourth goal for Barcelona.

It was Barcelona's brilliant comeback as they witnessed a 3-1 defeat in their previous La Liga clash which was against Levante. Barcelona will now compete against Leganes on November 23.

