Home Sport Football

Astro turf, near sub-zero conditions will make match against Afghanistan tough one: Igor Stimac

Stimac admitted that India's performance against Bangladesh in their previous match in Kolkata was not as good as the first two games (against Oman and Qatar).

Published: 12th November 2019 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Indian football coach Igor Stimac

Indian football coach Igor Stimac (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bracing up for an unfamiliar astro-turf, sub zero temperatures and a sprightly opponent in Afghanistan, India's football coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday conceded that his team's winless streak in the World Cup qualifiers won't be easy to break in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The away fixture against Afghanistan on November 14 is crucial for India to remain in the hunt in the World Cup qualifying.

The Afghans are placed third in the group with one win and two losses, a notch above India who have two draws and a defeat so far.

"The climatic condition in Dushanbe is very different from what we have experienced in India at this time. It's very cold and mercury level drops to closer to sub-zero," Stimac told PTI in an interview.

The war-ravaged Afghanistan chose Dushanbe as their home venue for the second round qualifiers of the World Cup.

The Group E match will be played on artificial turf amid near-freezing temperatures.

"Moreover, the match is scheduled on an artificial turf which our players are not used to. Afghanistan have chosen the venue to make others' life difficult and we have an uphill task in front of us to overcome it," he added.

India are at fourth spot in Group E with just two points after consecutive draws against Asian champions Qatar and Bangladesh.

They had lost to Oman in their first match on September 5 in Guwahati.

The absence of a direct flight to Dushanbe also made the situation difficult as the team had to leave after the November 10 Indian Super League match involving Bengaluru FC where the talismanic Sunil Chhetri and some key players ply their trade.

The team will reach Dushanbe tomorrow, just a day before the match.

"The journey and flight itinerary is a tedious one. We have reached Dubai last night and have a morning training session here this morning. We are leaving for Dushanbe this evening only and reaching there tomorrow (November 13)," said the Croatian tactician.

"So, it will be a tricky fixture. As professionals, we have to adapt to newer challenges and everyone including AIFF is putting their best effort together. I'm optimistic that boys will put together their efforts to churn out a positive result against Afghanistan."

Stimac said a victory against Afghanistan will boost his side and will help build the momentum for the clash against Oman in the away matches in Muscat on November 19.

"We have improved a lot since our first game (against Oman). We can show what we are capable of without our key players sometimes (defender Sandesh Jhingan and midfielder Rowlin Borges). The result against Afghanistan in Dushanbe will have a major impact on the entire team. A win will boost our confidence by manifold before we head to Muscat."

Stimac admitted that India's performance against Bangladesh in their previous match in Kolkata was not as good as the first two games (against Oman and Qatar).

He also said that positioning, intelligent passing and converting chances could have swung the result in India's favour against Bangladesh.

"It is much more difficult to play against someone (Bangladesh) who defends very deep with all the players behind the ball, than against the teams playing attacking football.

"We had made 510 passes against Bangladesh out of which 85 per cent were successful compared to only 131 passes by our opponents. We also had 17 attempts," said the former World Cupper and head coach of Croatia.

"Overall, it was a good team performance. Also, it is important to point out that we played against Bangladesh without Sandesh and Borges, a few of our most important players in building up the game."

Asked what will he do differently against Afghanistan, he said, "We have to avoid injuries. We have already lost Sandesh and Rowllin due to injuries and we can't afford to have anymore. We have to execute our plans in the right way. The boys are up and running and they are confident."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Igor Stimac Indian Footbal Team World Cup qualifiers
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp