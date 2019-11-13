Home Sport Football

Superb Mokoena goal gives South Africa win in Olympics qualifier

Mokoena, a late arrival for the eight-nation competition because SuperSport United refused to free him ahead of the November 10-19 international window, struck on 79 minutes.

Published: 13th November 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Football

Image used for representational purpose only.

By AFP

JOHANNESBURG: A brilliant Teboho Mokoena free-kick goal gave South Africa a 1-0 victory over the Ivory Coast Tuesday in a 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifier in Cairo.

Mokoena, a late arrival for the eight-nation competition because SuperSport United refused to free him ahead of the November 10-19 international window, struck on 79 minutes.

The free-kick was in the middle of the pitch, but well outside the penalty area, and Mokoena lifted the ball over a wall of players and goalkeeper Ira Tape Eliezer.

Victory lifted South Africa to the top of Group B with four points, one more than the Ivory Coast and Nigeria, who defeated Zambia 3-1 in the second match of a double-header.

In a wide-open group with one round to play this Friday, bottom team Zambia can still qualify while South Africa might miss out on a top-two finish and a semi-finals place.

Zambia, who have only one point, face the Ivory Coast and South Africa meet Nigeria in matches that will be played simultaneously at the Al Salam and Cairo International stadiums.

Success was particularly sweet for the South Africans as they arrived in Egypt last week with only 12 players for a tournament which doubles as the Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

- 'A disgrace' -

By the time they played Zambia the squad have grown to 15, six players short of the permitted number, as some domestic and European clubs refused to free players before the FIFA window.

"It is a disgrace," said South African football legend Neil Tovey, who captained his country to victory in the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations.

"It is downright diabolical that they cannot have the best players. This is a sad state of affairs -- begging clubs for players."

Nigeria needed 93 minutes to seal victory over Zambia and keep alive hopes of an eighth appearance at the Olympics, where they won gold in 1996 and silver in 2008.

Zambia goalkeeper Mangani Banda raced out of his area to clear in stoppage time, but Taiwo Awoniyi got to the ball first and his angled shot trickled into the net.

Patson Daka had given Zambia an early lead that Orji Okwonkwo swiftly cancelled and Kelechi Nwakali, once on the books of Arsenal, nudged Nigeria ahead off a second-half free-kick.

On Thursday, already-qualified Group A leaders Egypt tackle second-place Cameroon while Ghana must defeat Mali to have any chance of finishing runners-up.

The top three finishers in Egypt will represent Africa in the 16-nation Tokyo football tournament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mokoena Tokyo Olympic 2020 Tokyo Olympic
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp