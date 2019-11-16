Home Sport Football

Finland into first major finals as Sweden seal Euro 2020 place

The Finns beat Liechtenstein 3-0 in Helsinki to secure a place in next year’s European Championship and end decades of embarrassments, disappointments, and near misses on the international stage.

Published: 16th November 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Teemu Pukki of Finland, right, celebrates his goal during the Euro 2020 Group J qualifying soccer match between Finland and Liechtenstein in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo | AP)

Teemu Pukki of Finland, right, celebrates his goal during the Euro 2020 Group J qualifying soccer match between Finland and Liechtenstein in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Finland qualified for the first major tournament in their history on Friday with a 3-0 win over Liechtenstein while Sweden sealed their place at the Euro 2020 finals following a victory in Romania.

Norwich City forward Teemu Pukki scored twice in Helsinki and Jasse Tuominen also netted to bring the home crowd pouring onto the pitch at the final whistle as Finland wrapped up second place behind Group J winners Italy.

Roberto Mancini's Italy registered a record 10th straight win as they eased past Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 in Zenica.

Francesco Acerbi, Lorenzo Insigne and Andrea Belotti scored for Italy, who have bounced back impressively after failing to qualify for last year's World Cup year for the first time since 1958.

"Mancini has done a great job, he has given us clear ideas in a short period of time. We are proud of the record of ten consecutive wins but our objectives and our dreams are honestly others," said Belotti.

Bosnia are guaranteed a place in the play-offs after finishing top of their UEFA Nations League group last year.

Sweden qualified for a sixth straight European Championships after a 2-0 success in Bucharest that eliminated Romania from contention.

Marcus Berg and Robin Quaison scored first-half goals for Sweden who secured second place behind Group F winners Spain, leaving Romania hoping for a play-off berth.

Berg headed in an inviting cross from Emil Forsberg as Sweden surged ahead on 18 minutes and then turned provider as he cushioned the ball off for Quaison to double the lead. 

Ramos honoured by Spain fans

Seven different players were on target for already-qualified Spain in a 7-0 thrashing of lowly Malta in Cadiz.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring on 23 minutes before former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla bagged his first international goal in four years.

Pau Torres, substitutes Pablo Sarabia and Dani Olmo, Gerard Moreno and Jesus Navas completed the rout as Spain made sure of top spot.

Spanish fans honoured Sergio Ramos with a huge mosaic of the defender who last month broke the record previously held by Iker Casillas for most national team appearances.

"I'm very happy. What better way for me to toast this tribute than with a victory of such authority and playing such good football?" said Ramos, who earned his 169th cap Friday.

"The joy is two-fold on both a personal and group level."

Alexander Sorloth struck twice for Norway in a 4-0 win over the Faroe Islands. Tore Reginiussen and Iver Fossum got the other goals in Oslo for the hosts who will head into the playoffs.

Denmark require a draw from their final game against the Republic of Ireland after a 6-0 demolition of Gibraltar. 

Christian Eriksen and Robert Skov both hit a brace in Copenhagen with Martin Braithwaite and Christian Gytkjaer also on the scoresheet.

Switzerland occupy second place in Group D behind Denmark after a nervy 1-0 win over Georgia courtesy of late header from debutant Cedric Itten.

"I'm still in a bit of shock," said Itten. "To score on my debut here in St Gallen is a dream come true. It's still going to take a while to sink in."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Euro 2020 Finland Sweden
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp