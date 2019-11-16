I knew it would happen: Romelu Lukaku on facing racism at Inter Milan

By ANI

LEEDS: Belgium's Romelu Lukaku said he knew that he would have to deal with racial abuse after joining Inter Milan.

Lukaku joined the Serie A club from Manchester United this year.

"I knew that sooner or later it would happen," Goal.com quoted Lukaku as saying.

"I was ready for it, because before coming here I spoke with some friends who played in Serie A and they warned me about it," he added.

The 26-year-old was subjected to racial abuse by the crowd during his club's 2-1 win over Cagliari in September.

Lukaku then urged UEFA to act against racism.

"At Cagliari it was a difficult moment. Serie A and UEFA had to do more. UEFA must act. We can promote a 'No To Racism' campaign, but if we do nothing to counter this phenomenon, it makes no sense," he said.

Belgium will take on Russia in the UEFA EURO qualifier today.