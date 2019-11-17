Home Sport Football

Toni Kroos, Manuel Neuer shine as Germany qualify for Euro 2020 in style

Neuer proved he is still one of the world's best goalkeepers when he denied Igor Stasevich from the spot 15 minutes from time following a foul by Robin Koch on Pavel Nekhaychik.

Published: 17th November 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Germany's Toni Kroos (C) celebrates after scoring his side's third goal against Belarus. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MONCHENGLADBACH (Germany): Toni Kroos struck twice as Germany qualified for the Euro 2020 finals on Saturday by thumping Belarus 4-0 but the Real Madrid star insists there is still room for improvement.

A deft back-heeled goal from defender Matthias Ginter and impressive finishing by Leon Goretzka and Kroos gave the Germans a comfortable 3-0 lead early in the second half.

Germany captain Manuel Neuer produced a superb save to keep out Belarus striker Igor Stasevich's penalty before Kroos dribbled through the defence to claim his second goal seven minutes from time.

"Until we went 1-0 up, it is always difficult against an opponent like that," said Kroos.

"Overall we did well but at the moment I don't include us among the favourites for the European title. The important thing is that we play as a team in the March internationals."

The result left Germany two points above the Netherlands and means victory Tuesday in Frankfurt over Northern Ireland, who drew 0-0 at home to the Dutch, will send them through as Group C winners. 

"We have reached our goal," said Germany boss Joachim Loew. 

"The team played well, we saw some good combinations out there and four goals.

"Certainly not everything was perfect but all in all, I am happy."

Ginter excels at home

Loew singled out Moenchengladbach defender Ginter after the centre-back showed a sublime touch to score his first goal for Germany at his home stadium.

"He is very reliable and a very good footballer," said Loew. "It's great that he scored such a nice goal here."

In the pre-match build-up, Loew had agreed with Kroos that this fledgling Germany team can not be considered among the favourites for the Euro 2020 title next July.

There seemed to be some truth to that as a poor first-half performance saw Germany struggle to break down the visitors' dogged defence despite 80 percent possession.

Long-term knee injuries in recent months to Bayern Munich defender Niklas Suele and Manchester City winger Leroy Sane have robbed Loew of two key components for his new-look side.

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner led the Germany attack.

Just after Belarus had tested Neuer when Stasevich managed a rare shot on the German goal it was Gnabry who helped put the hosts ahead.

His well-timed cross gave Ginter the chance to conjure up an innovative finish as he flicked the ball past Belarus goalkeeper Aleksandr Gutor on 42 minutes.

"Until we got the first goal it was pretty tight in their area, but we played better in the second half," said Ginter.

Germany doubled their lead four minutes after the restart when Goretzka drilled a Kroos corner into the top corner.

Kroos claimed Germany's third goal when Ginter passed across to him and the Madrid midfielder casually hit the back of the net from the edge of the area on 55 minutes.

Neuer proved he is still one of the world's best goalkeepers when he denied Stasevich from the spot 15 minutes from time following a foul by Robin Koch on Pavel Nekhaychik.

Kroos netted again as he beat two defenders and sent Gutor the wrong way as Germany moved five points clear of third-placed Northern Ireland with one game to play.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Toni Kroos Euro 2020 Euro 2020 qualifiers Die Mannschaft Germany vs Belarus Germany football team Matthias Ginter Leon Goretzka Joachim Loew
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp