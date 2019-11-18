Millionaire buys club, appoints himself as manager

By IANS

LONDON: 47-year-old Glenn Tamplin was previously the owner of English non-league club Billericay Town where he made headlines for his eccentric ways and for buying big players, including ex-Liverpool defender Paul Konchesky.

After leaving the club in September, he has now returned to the non-league football scene and this time he decided to take matters into his own hands further than what he did at the previous club.

Tamplin has taken over Romford and has also become its manager, dismissing long time boss Paul Martin. He then went on to sign as many as 15 new players.

Tamplin, however, insists that he will be doing things "sensibly and correctly," according to the BBC.

"The money I wasted on the big names I got in will never happen again," said Tamplin, who invested more than 2 million pound at his previous club.

"I could've got involved at Macclesfield or Welling but I like a challenge -- I had to go somewhere with potential, that was lower than where I went before because I need to do it bigger than I've done before," Tamplin told the BBC.

He promised the supporters free entry and a drink for his first game as manager, which the club ended up losing 2-3.