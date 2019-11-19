Home Sport Football

Bhutia bemoans dependence on Chhetri, plans to launch new club

When  Bhaichung Bhutia decided to retire after being the face of Indian football in the 90s and 2000s, he had passed on the mantle to Sunil Chhetri. 

Bhaichung Bhutia hands over a Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools jersey to Peeves Public School officials during the launch of a residential academy in Kochi

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: When  Bhaichung Bhutia decided to retire after being the face of Indian football in the 90s and 2000s, he had passed on the mantle to Sunil Chhetri. That role has been played admirably by Chhetri, but Bhutia is worried that India is still heavily reliant on Chhetri. The 35-year-old is not getting any younger but India continue to put extra burden on him.  The team has struggled for goals in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and their lack of attacking potency was laid bare against the likes of Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Despite being ranked above both  sides, India struggled to score goals and ended up playing out draws. 

“You need more people to score goals. You can’t only rely on Sunil (Chhetri) every time to score goals. That is one concern. If Sunil doesn’t score, then the team doesn’t tend to win matches. It’s not a good sign. After the performance against Oman and Qatar, the expectations were quite high. When you play teams which are lower ranked, then to get all three points, that mentality has to come,” said Bhutia. 

India play Oman on Tuesday in their next World Cup qualifier. In the first leg, India were leading 1-0 until the 82nd minute thanks to a goal from none other than Chhetri, before a meltdown saw them slump to a 1-2 defeat against Oman. Bhutia feels that the team lacks a killer instinct. “Even if you’ve scored just one goal, holding onto that result is important. They’ve not been able to do that despite playing good football. The winning mentality has to come,” said Bhutia. 

One of the reasons a successor to Chhetri has not been found could be because domestic forwards are not getting opportunities in the Indian Super League (ISL) as teams usually rely on proven foreign footballers.
“ISL coaches are also under pressure to win and perform. They are not here to produce an Indian striker or goalkeeper. Sunil is playing regularly because he has got the quality. If there is quality then the foreign coaches will play them. The aim is to produce good quality players and strikers,” said Bhutia. 

These days, the former India captain is busy overseeing the BBFS but he revealed that there are also plans to start a new I-League club. Bhutia, who was the owner of the erstwhile United Sikkim FC, informed that he is planning to start a new club. “We are looking at forming one of the best clubs from the Northeast. We are already in talks and we’d be announcing it soon. Most probably, it is going to be based out of Guwahati because it is one of the biggest cities there. We are trying to base a club there, not just for one state but for the entire Northeast. It’s in the pipeline. We’re waiting for the ISL to start relegation and promotion system. We’re ready to compete in that.”

India face Oman test
MUSCAT: Winless in four games so far in an increasingly disappointing campaign, the Indian football team faces Oman in a do-or-die World Cup qualifying round match here on Tuesday. A first half strike from Sunil Chhetri gave India hopes of beating Oman in the first leg in Guwahati in September but it turned out to be so-near-yet-so-far as the Gulf nation struck twice in the final 10 minutes to outwit the home side. Oman’s last match was a 4-1 win over Bangladesh.

