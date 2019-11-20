AIFF confirms I-League fixtures, Aizawl FC to take on Mohun Bagan in opener

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mohun Bagan and Aizawl FC will kick off the 2019-20 I-league season on November 30, the All India Football Federation confirmed on Wednesday.

Earlier, the AIFF had announced DSport as the new broadcasters of the league, a move that was lauded by a number of club officials.

"The fixtures have been drawn after consulting our marketing partners FSDL, broadcasters DSport, and all the clubs involved in the competition," said Hero I-League CEO Sunando Dhar.

"This season, we have a lot more flexibility as far as the fixtures are concerned, with the kick-off timings being at 2 PM, 5 PM and 7 PM."

"I'm sure this would make all the clubs happy. Like always, we are looking forward to a great season of the Hero I-League. Wishing all the clubs best of luck for the season," he added.

The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl will host the opener.