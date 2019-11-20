Home Sport Football

AIFF confirms I-League fixtures, Aizawl FC to take on Mohun Bagan in opener

The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl will host the opener.

Mohun Bagan and Aizawl FC will kick off the 2019-20 I-league season on November 30. (Photo | I-League official)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mohun Bagan and Aizawl FC will kick off the 2019-20 I-league season on November 30, the All India Football Federation confirmed on Wednesday.

Earlier, the AIFF had announced DSport as the new broadcasters of the league, a move that was lauded by a number of club officials.

"The fixtures have been drawn after consulting our marketing partners FSDL, broadcasters DSport, and all the clubs involved in the competition," said Hero I-League CEO Sunando Dhar.

"This season, we have a lot more flexibility as far as the fixtures are concerned, with the kick-off timings being at 2 PM, 5 PM and 7 PM."

"I'm sure this would make all the clubs happy. Like always, we are looking forward to a great season of the Hero I-League. Wishing all the clubs best of luck for the season," he added.

The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl will host the opener.

