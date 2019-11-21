Wesley Sneijder picks this Real Madrid star as best he ever played with

By Online Desk

Having played in Netherlands, Spain, Italy, France, Qatar and Turkey during an illustrious career that has lasted over 16 years, Wesley Sneijder is a breathing wagon of football mastery. He is considered one of the finest to play the game, winning almost everything at the club level and almost lifting the World Cup in 2010.

Having shared the dressing room with many greats like Samuel Eto'o, Raul, Diego Forlan, Arjen Robben etc, the former Inter Milan attacker in an interview with FoxSports revealed who is the finest player he has ever played with. Surprisingly, none of these icons was the best to have kicked the ball with the "Sniper". His pick is from Real Madrid, where he spent just two seasons before making a €15 million move to San Siro.

According to 35-year-old Sneijder, former Real Madrid midfielder Guti is the best player he has ever played with. The Dutchman remembers his former teammate as an "unreal" and "phenomenal" player who made the biggest impression on him during his time at Santiago Bernabeu.

"We knew where the other one was and where he was going without even looking. He made a big impression on me," Sneijder said.

Wesley Sneijder (R) with Guti | AFP

However, the Dutch attacker added that their relationship didn't have the best of beginnings as Guti didn't talk to him for almost three months as the latter's coming unsettled his place in the Madrid line-up.

However, it was only a matter of time before the Los Blancos deployed the duo together on the field. This resulted in the Spaniard coming around and establishing a warm relationship with Sneijder.

"I quickly became a part of the starting XI. Guti didn't speak to me for three months or so because he ended up on the bench. But soon we ended up playing together and formed an incredible connection," he said.

Jose Maria Gutierrez Hernandez, popularly called Guti, was a Real Madrid academy product who played 542 competitive matches for the Spanish side. The 43-year-old, who won three UEFA Champions Leagues and five La Ligas with Rea, is currently managing second-division Spanish side UD Almeria.

Wesley Sneijder had recently hung his boots after a year-long contract with Qatari side Al-Gharafa.