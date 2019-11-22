Home Sport Football

Atletico's Diego Costa set for three months out after cervical disc surgery

Costa is expected to be out for around three months, meaning he will miss Atletico's La Liga game against Barcelona on December 1.

Published: 22nd November 2019 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MADRID: Diego Costa is facing three months out after Atletico Madrid confirmed the striker underwent surgery on a cervical disc on Thursday.

Costa felt discomfort in his neck last week in training and the club decided the injury required surgery.

"Diego Costa underwent surgery on his cervical disc herniation in Madrid on Thursday," Atletico confirmed in a statement.

"According to the information provided by the club's medical services, the operation has gone as planned."

Costa is expected to be out for around three months, meaning he will miss Atletico's La Liga game against Barcelona on December 1.

He is also unlikely to play in either of their last two Champions League group games against Juventus and Lokomotiv Moscow but could return in time for the round of 16 matches at the end of February.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diego Costa La Liga Diego Costa injury surgery Atletico Madrid
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp