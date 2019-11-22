Home Sport Football

Why replace Sunil Chhetri when he plays like a 29-year-old: Igor Stimac

The Indian captain is currently the second-highest international goal scorers among active players, only behind Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Published: 22nd November 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Chhetri

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian football team coach Igor Stimac feels that talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri is "playing like a 29-year-old" and remains irreplaceable for the next few years.

The 35-year-old Chhetri has been in prolific form in recent years but since netting India's lone goal in the 1-2 loss to Oman in September, he has not found the target in the last three matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

ALSO READ | Sunil Chhetri named AIFF Player of Year for sixth time

Asked if he has found any player in India who can replace Chhetri in the future, Stimac said, "I don't know why people mention about replacing Sunil, he is not going anywhere. He is fit and doing his best. He is very valuable to us. His body is like a 29-year-old. As long as he is training like he is doing right now and giving his best for the national team, he will be with us, I can assure you that.

"He (Sunil) had some great chances, there was one against Afghanistan which normally Sunil scores nine out of 10 times. It did not happen that day, but that does not mean that something has changed in his game. It happens in football," the Croatian said on the sidelines of the launch of the 13th I-League here.

Chhetri is currently the second-highest international goal scorers among active players, only behind Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. He is the most-capped player and also the all-time top scorer for the Indian national team, with 72 goals in 115 appearances.

Stimac said the current team also has players who can score goals and he was hopeful of them stepping up and getting the job done for India.

ALSO READ | For India's good, Igor Stimac sees players from ISL, I-League in same light

"But at the same time. I will have chance to find out a few more players like Sunil Chhetri. I hope that once Jobby Justin starts playing games he will start scoring goals," the head coach said.

"I hope a few other players like Seiminlen Doungel from FC Goa will start playing as central forward and Manvir Singh start scoring goals. We have some options," added Stimac.

Doungel scored an injury-time goal in India's 1-1 draw against Afghanistan in Dushanbe, Tajikistan earlier this month.

The Indian team is virtually out of contention for a 2022 World Cup third round spot after losing 0-1 to Oman on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunil Chhetri Indian football team Igor Stimac
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp