After Lukaku and Sanchez, Inter Milan now after Chelsea's Oliver Giroud

However, it is still unknown if 33-year-old Giroud is thinking about a move to the Italian capital.

Published: 23rd November 2019 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 12:33 PM

Italian giants Inter Milan are gearing up to swoop another high-profile player from English Premier League. According to unconfirmed reports, the former European champions are interested in signing Chelsea's French international Oliver Giroud -- who has got little playtime this season under Frank Lampard.

Antonio Conte-managed Inter had earlier bought Romelu Lukaku for a £73 million deal from Manchester United, before getting his teammate Alexis Sachez on loan. However, it is still unknown if 33-year-old Giroud is thinking about a move to the Italian capital.

A Skysports report stated that French club Lyon are also interested in the World Cup-winning striker, but that move is contingent on Moussa Dembele departing for Manchester United.

It was in January 2018 that Giroud moved to Chelsea from his former club Arsenal -- where he had scored 105 goals from 253 appearances. The three-time FA Cup winner has scored only five times so far for the Blues, despite signing a one-year extension in May that will keep him in the squad till the 2020 summer.

Inter Milan are currently second in Serie A, trailing defending champions Juventus by a point. They have won 10 out of their 12 games so far this season.

