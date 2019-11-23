Home Sport Football

Barcelona's Luis Suarez 'impressed' by MLS, says US good choice for children's future

The 32-year-old Uruguayan said MLS has grown into a "attractive league" and is lot more than a place where veteran players go to end their careers.

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez (Photo | AP)

Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez in an interview called a potential move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) a "nice possibility", confirming an earlier statement by his international teammate Nicolas Lodeiro. Seattle Sounders midfielder Lodeiro had claimed that Suarez once told him about his interest in shifting to the US once his Barca contract runs out.

The 32-year-old Uruguayan said MLS has grown into a "attractive league" and is lot more than a place where veteran players go to end their careers. A mix o fresh legs, especially from South American countries, and experienced players have lifted the quality of the game, Suarez said.

"MLS is a competition which has grown a lot in the last few years and you can see that with the young players that have moved there in the last two years, above all the South Americans," Suarez told ESPN FC.

"That shows that the league wants to grow and not just bring in players of a certain age that are going to retire there. They look for that mix to make the league better."

The former Liverpool forward admitted of having a conversation with Lodeiro but asserted that he didn't "commit" to anything. "I had a conversation with him. I just asked him about the competition and about his teammates. I didn't commit to anything," he clarified.

Suarez added that he is happy things are in Barcelona but his future decisions will depend on what seems best for the wellbeing of his children.

"Given that I have been lucky to have had success at the top level for a long time, what I would consider next is stability for my family and the well-being of my children. They would all make the decision along with me and the United States is a nice possibility."

Suarez joined the Catalan club from Liverpool on On 11 July 2014 on a five-year contract for an undisclosed transfer fee. However, according to a leaked document by Football Leaks, the fee was €82.3 million, making him one of the most expensive players in world football history. 

