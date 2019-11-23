Home Sport Football

ISL: Injury-hit Kerala Blasters face unbeaten Bengaluru FC

After a 13-day break, two southern rivals — Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters — will resume the Indian Super League action at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

Published: 23rd November 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters players train in Bengaluru ahead of Saturday’s game (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a 13-day break, two southern rivals — Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters — will resume the Indian Super League action at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday. There are some points of concerns for the home team. Are their Indian stars fresh for the game? Will head coach Carles Cuadrat rest some of them? 

Bengaluru players including Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rahul Bheke and Nishu Kumar were involved in India’s last two World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman. With both matches being played away in a space of five days, they hardly got much time to rest. It did not stop there as Bengaluru players were in the city the next day after the Oman game. They joined their club mates on Wednesday. 

Cuadrat is aware of how taxing it can be on his players, but painted a positive picture regarding their involvement. The ISL break came immediately after their first win of the tournament, against Chennaiyin FC. Chhetri’s men are, however, unbeaten, with their first three games ending in a draw. 

“I am always trying to be positive. There are two ways of looking at the fact that my players went on national duty. I like to look at it from the perspective that my players are staying active and learning new things. The calendar is what it is and it’s nothing that any club can do about it,” Cuadrat said. 

Kerala, on the other hand, are a fresher unit compared to their opponents. Sahal Abdul Samad was the lone representative from Kerala in the national team, meaning that the Yellow Army had ample rest for the all-important clash. But, it is not a bed of roses for Kerala with injuries being a major problem. Question marks hang over the fitness of key players, Mario Arques and Gianni Zuiverloon while Jairo Rodrigues is out injured.  

Though Kerala coach Eelco Schattorie has called upon his bench to grab their opportunity, he was mum on which players were unavailable. “Regarding injuries, I am not going to say much. The players, who are there for tomorrow, I am sure that they would give it their all. The team is not only about 11 players, there are other players, who need to step up when there are injuries. But, yes, I cannot play my strongest playing XI,” said the gaffer. 

Irrespective of the problems, it is a massive clash with the rivalry that exists between the two clubs. A win for Bengaluru would push them to top two while Kerala’s victory will help them land in top four. Erik Paartalu, who joined Bengaluru in 2017, is aware of the magnitude. “There are a lot of people who live in Bangalore who are from Kerala, so it adds a bit more to the rivalry. As players, we take each game as it comes. It’s for us to put on a spectacle,” said the midfielder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru FC Kerala Blasters Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium Indian Super League ISL 2019 Carles Cuadrat Sunil Chhetri
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp