Home Sport Football

Sunil Chhetri's stunning header helps Bengaluru FC beat Kerala Blasters

Besides moving up the table, a win for Bengaluru FC meant maintaining their unbeaten head-to-head record while a Kerala victory would break their duck.

Published: 24th November 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru FC striker Sunil Chhetri

Bengaluru FC striker Sunil Chhetri (Photo | ISL Twitter)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: One just had to watch the packed and vociferous Sree Kanteerava Stadium to understand the magnitude of a Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters clash. It was evident that the southern derby is one of the biggest rivalries in the Indian Super League. Normally, it is a sea of blues, but when Kerala visit the venue, the shades of yellow make their presence felt, ensuring a colourful atmosphere. It was the same on Saturday.

It was one of those matches, where both teams would have coveted a win. Besides moving up the table, a win for home side meant maintaining their unbeaten head-to-head record while a Kerala victory would break their duck. However, Sunil Chhetri ensured Kerala remain winless as he scored a superb header to steer his team towards a narrow 1-0 win.

The away team were on the backfoot with key players like Mario Arques amongst others missing, but they were dominant early on. Kerala came close in the 15th minute but Bartholomew Ogbeche could not make contact from close range after a ball from Messi Bouli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru FC Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL ISL 2019
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp