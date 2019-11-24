Sunil Chhetri's stunning header helps Bengaluru FC beat Kerala Blasters

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: One just had to watch the packed and vociferous Sree Kanteerava Stadium to understand the magnitude of a Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters clash. It was evident that the southern derby is one of the biggest rivalries in the Indian Super League. Normally, it is a sea of blues, but when Kerala visit the venue, the shades of yellow make their presence felt, ensuring a colourful atmosphere. It was the same on Saturday.

It was one of those matches, where both teams would have coveted a win. Besides moving up the table, a win for home side meant maintaining their unbeaten head-to-head record while a Kerala victory would break their duck. However, Sunil Chhetri ensured Kerala remain winless as he scored a superb header to steer his team towards a narrow 1-0 win.

The away team were on the backfoot with key players like Mario Arques amongst others missing, but they were dominant early on. Kerala came close in the 15th minute but Bartholomew Ogbeche could not make contact from close range after a ball from Messi Bouli.