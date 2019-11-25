Home Sport Football

Manchester United concedes in 90th, held 3-3 at Sheffield United

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during match between Sheffield United and Manchester United at Bramall Lane Stadium in Sheffield, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SHEFFIELD: Manchester United conceded a 90th-minute equalizer after rallying from a two-goal deficit to draw 3-3 with Sheffield United in a wild Premier League match on Sunday.

Oli McBurnie’s goal required a review by VAR for a possible handball but it was awarded — to loud roars by the home fans at Bramall Lane — to stop Man United climbing to fifth place in the standings.

Having fallen 2-0 down after 52 minutes, Man United scored three goals in a seven-minute span from the 72nd to go ahead in dramatic fashion. All of those goals were scored by academy graduates, with 19-year-old Brandon Williams and 18-year-old Mason Greenwood netting for the first time in the league before Marcus Rashford completed the remarkable comeback.

Still, the visitors could not hold out and stayed behind Sheffield United, which is sixth in a brilliant first season back in England’s top flight.

Man United was woeful in the first half, outplayed in every department and slipping behind to a goal from midfielder John Fleck in the 19th. Lys Mousset then added a second goal for Sheffield United before the hosts started to tire and Man United began attacking with pace.

The future of Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is back in renewed focus now that Mauricio Pochettino is on the market following his firing by Tottenham this week, and the nature of this draw might only serve to spark speculation.

Solskjaer got his tactics wrong, starting with a back three that included the recalled Phil Jones and pairing the outclassed duo of Fred and Andreas Pereira in central midfield. Jones had a poor performance — he was shrugged off easily by Mousset in the build-up to the opening goal — and was inevitably substituted at halftime for Jesse Lingard, with United reverting to four at the back.

However, Man United did improve in the second half, dominating possession and eventually forcing the opportunities as Sheffield United retreated.

Williams, a left-back, lashed in a right-footed half-volley after a right-wing cross from Daniel James was only half-cleared to launch the comeback, and Rashford curled in a low cross for Greenwood to slide in and convert from the edge of the six-yard box.

When Rashford steered home a cutback from flying winger James in the 79th, a stunning victory looked on for Solskjaer’s side.

McBurnie had other ideas, though, controlling a cross from substitute Callum Robinson near his shoulder and allowing the ball to drop — dangerously close to his right arm — before poking in a volley that goalkeeper David De Gea could only palm into the net.

