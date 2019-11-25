Home Sport Football

Sergio Aguero out for 'a few weeks', says Pep Guardiola

Gabriel Jesus can expect to feature more prominently in Aguero's absence, and he said: "I am not happy Sergio is injured.

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola talks with Sergio Aguero. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester City are expected to be without striker Sergio Aguero for "a few weeks", according to boss Pep Guardiola.

The Argentine sustained the injury during Saturday's 2-1 win against Chelsea, with Guardiola unclear as to the exact nature of the problem.

In his press conference to preview Tuesday's Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk, Guardiola said: "Sergio will be out for a few games, a few weeks. I don't know exactly.

"(The injury) is at the front."

Gabriel Jesus can expect to feature more prominently in Aguero's absence, and he said: "I am not happy Sergio is injured.

"I don't like it when my friends are injured, but every day I work hard and I am ready."

Manchester City will be through to the knockout phase of the Champions League if they avoid defeat against Shakhtar or if Dinamo Zagreb do not beat Atalanta.

City will be confirmed in top spot if they win, or if they draw and Dinamo do not win.

Guardiola said: "The position we have is good but we have not qualified yet. Tomorrow is a chance."

