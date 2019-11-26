Home Sport Football

ISL: Mumbai City feel at home in Guwahati against NorthEast United

Coach Robert Jarni seems to have struck a chord with the players and the results are evident with the club amassing eight points from four matches.

Published: 26th November 2019 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai City FC. (Photo | Twitter/MumbabiCityFC)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United will look to consolidate their position in the top half of the Hero Indian Super League table when they take on Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.

The Highlanders have started this season in style as they are one of the three sides yet to face a defeat.

Coach Robert Jarni seems to have struck a chord with the players and the results are evident with the club amassing eight points from four matches.

The Croatian would be pleased with the form of Redeem Tlang who has been exceptional with two goals to his name.

Star striker Asamoah Gyan should make it into the matchday squad after picking up an injury before the international break.

There is a concern for Jarni defensively with central defender Kai Heerings suspended following his involvement in an on-field tussle against FC Goa early this month.

The Highlanders' assistant coach Khalid Jamil was quick to point out that NorthEast would be playing to their strengths against a strong Mumbai outfit.

"Three points against Mumbai is very important. There are no injuries, but Kai (Heerings) will be missing. We will play like we usually do, and we are up against a very good team. So, we can't take them lightly," said Jamil.

Mumbai City FC will be pleased to welcome most of their players who were injured.

Rowllin Borges, Modou Sougou and Mato Grgic are back in the squad which will give coach Jorge Costa some relief ahead of a must-win match.

The Islanders are in a very familiar situation currently.

Though they started the season with four points from two away matches, they were defeated 4-2 by both Odisha FC and FC Goa at home.

They had the same points tally after four games last season and were reeling after a heavy defeat to FC Goa.

But they went on a nine-game unbeaten run after that result and Costa will hope for a similar response.

"We have started exactly like last year. Last season in the first four games we had four points. We started well and then we had some problems. I have full confidence in my players. They know what they have to do, and I know what I have to do. We have an important game and we want to get three points," Costa said.

"The conditions are perfect for my players to play. In Mumbai, it is too hot and too much humidity, but then again, we have to be prepared to play under all circumstances. But if you ask me I prefer to have this kind of weather," he added.

Costa will have to ensure that his defence is on their toes, having conceded four goals each in their last two games.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NorthEast Mumbai City ISL
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp