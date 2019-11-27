Home Sport Football

Ex-Germany coach Jurgen Klinsmann takes charge at Hertha Berlin

Klinsmann's first game in charge of Hertha will be Saturday's home game against Borussia Dortmund at Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

Published: 27th November 2019 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Jurgen Klinsmann. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Former Germany and United States boss Jurgen Klinsmann has taken over as head coach of Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin until the end of the season, the club announced Wednesday.

Former Hertha boss Ante Covic, who only took charge in July after six years coaching the reserves, has been dismissed after Sunday's 4-0 thrashing at mid-table Augsburg, the club's fourth straight league defeat.

The 55-year-old Klinsmann, a former European and world champion with Germany, was appointed to Hertha's supervisory board at the start of November and takes over with the club just above the relegation zone.

Klinsmann, a former Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan striker, won the 1990 World Cup and 1996 European championships with Germany, making 108 appearances and scoring 47 goals for die Mannschaft.

He was head coach of Germany from 2004 until the 2006 World Cup, when the hosts reached the semi-finals under his stewardship.

He briefly coached Bayern from 2008 until 2009, but was then made head coach of the United States team from 2011 until 2016, guiding them to the last 16 of the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

Klinsmann's first game in charge of Hertha will be Saturday's home game against Borussia Dortmund at Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jurgen Klinsmann Hertha Berlin
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp