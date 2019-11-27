Home Sport Football

ISL: Upbeat Chennaiyin FC looks to put it across Odisha FC

John Gregory's men pulled off a thrilling win on Monday against Hyderabad FC with the two goals coming in injury time from the team's overseas strikers.

CHENNAI: Buoyed by the first win of the season a couple of nights ago, Chennaiyin FC takes on Odisha FC in an Indian Super League match here on Thursday, aiming for two more points.

The team had not scored in nearly 720 minutes including from last season and the goals pleased Gregory no end and he will be looking for more.

He was all praise for Andre Schembri and Nerijus Valskis after the 2-1 win that is expected to catalyse Chennaiyin's campaign, which till the other night had been listless.

"Andre (Schembri) and Nerijus (Valskis), those two in particular, you see them on the training ground, they score goals on regular occasions. They're such good finishers. I've been somewhat shocked that in the four games, they haven't managed to get a goal between them. But they've persevered at it.

"Andre took his goal very well, and Nerijus really showed quality. And that was the reason why I bought both him and Andre because I know they can score goals. I just hope for the pair of them and the team, this is the start of more goals to come, and more victories," Gregory said after the Hyderabad game.

There is a likelihood of Schembri getting a start ahead of Rafael Crivellaro while a lacklustre Dhanpal Ganesh may get relegated to the bench.

Also, the promising Lallianzuala Chhangte created some chances and had opportunities to score against HFC and the coach will be looking up to him and Anirudh Thapa to keep improving.

The defence held up well and with captain Lucian Goian could be vital in the backline in keeping the Odisha FC strikers at bay.

Odisha is coming off a goalless draw against ATK in a game they probably were unlucky not to score.

Coach Josep Gombau believed the side definitely had the better chances in the game and will expect the in-form marksman Aridane Santana to get going with Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Xisco Hernandez set to feed the forward line.

An interesting game looms between two-time champion Chennaiyin upbeat after the first win and Odisha FC comprising a strong line-up.

