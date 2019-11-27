Home Sport Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic invests in Swedish club Hammarby

AEG also owns LA Galaxy where Ibrahimovic has played the last two MLS seasons, although he has confirmed he will leave when his contract runs out at the end of the year.

Published: 27th November 2019 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Invests With AEG in Hammarby. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

STOCKHOLM: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has acquired roughly a quarter of the shares in Stockholm-based football team Hammarby, the club said Wednesday.

The 38-year-old former Juventus, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United forward has bought 50 percent of American sporting and entertainment company Anschutz Entertainment Group's (AEG) stake in the Swedish team, according to a separate statement by AEG.

AEG also owns LA Galaxy where Ibrahimovic has played the last two MLS seasons, although he has confirmed he will leave when his contract runs out at the end of the year.

Ibrahimovic had hinted that something was in the works earlier this week when he posted a short video on Instagram showing a football jersey in Hammarby's colours and the name Ibrahimovic on the back.

He said he would not have a playing role for Hammarby.

"For 10 years I’ve said I won’t return to Allsvenskan (Sweden's top league). It’s not going to happen," he told sports magazine Sportbladet. 

"I had agreed with the team from Hammarby and AEG to get this thing as global as possible. We were to be seen all over the world. Not just in Sweden."

"This is still new to us, but of course very exciting," Hammarby's chairman Richard von Yxkull said in a statement.

The club was originally founded in the late 19th century, although it only started a football club in 1915. It has only won the Swedish title once -- in 2001.

Hammarby are also rivals of Malmo FF (MFF), the club where Ibrahimovic started his professional career in 1999.

Such is the love for him at Malmo that a statue of Ibrahimovic was unveiled outside their stadium in October but he does not anticipate any backlash from his hometown fans.

"I know they won't be disappointed. What I have done for MFF will last for ever. This is completely different situation. It has nothing to do with where my career started," he told Sportbladet.

But some supporters where less than pleased to learn of Ibrahimovic's new stake in a rival club.

"I feel bad for Zlatan. He's burnt every bridge to MFF," Kaveh Hosseinpour, vice-president of MFF's supporters' club, told broadcaster SVT.

Hosseinpour added that Ibrahimovic's main contribution to MFF was "being sold for a lot of money."

"Since then he hasn't done much more."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hammarby Swedish Football
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp