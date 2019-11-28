Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat calls for joint effort to improve Indian football

Krishnendu Banerjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last week, former India skipper Bhaichung Bhutia echoed national team coach Igor Stimac's words on the lack of quality centre-backs in the country. In the absence of regular centre-backs Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika, Stimac struggled to plug the gaps, even playing natural wing-back Rahul Bheke in that position.

In a recent tweet, Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie suggested that each Indian Super League (ISL) club should be allowed to play only one foreign centre-back, a move that could help develop Indian defenders. While his suggestion holds water, Carles Cuadrat, coach of Bengaluru FC, who employs two foreign centre-backs, believes the All India Football Federation (AIFF) should come up with a guideline and discuss the ideas in a meeting.

"All of us have to try and help Indian football to develop. There are a lot of ideas and it's necessary to talk about them and think of ways to improve. It will be good to have a meeting with the national team coach, football authorities, coaches, CEOs of the clubs," Cuadrat said.

The forward line is another area where India haven't found much luck in finding Sunil Chhetri's replacement. Under Cuadrat, Bengaluru have become the only ISL club to play with an Indian front three — something Stimac has voiced for, while Constantine, too, urged for the same during his tenure. While it remains to be seen if other ISL clubs follow Bengaluru's way, Cuadrat believes India, too, should work on the lines of European nations where clubs and national federations work in sync to develop players.

"Every country is different in approaching a player's development. In Europe, clubs are working on it very well. Every club signs young players and develops them for the national team. This is the best formula that works in more developed countries," he said. "The best way is for the federation to work with the clubs. You make a kind of pyramid where kids can go from the club academy to the senior team and then contribute to the national team. Indian football is trying to make academies mandatory for ISL clubs but a guideline with decentralising player development is the way forward."



Unbeaten Bengaluru face Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC will aim to keep up their winning momentum going when they face an away test against Hyderabad FC in ISL on Friday. Unbeaten in the league, Cuadrat’s men are coming back off two consecutive victories and are third on the table with nine points from five games. Hyderabad are placed at the bottom with three points from five matches.

Cuadrat is expecting a tough battle. "Hyderabad need the points, so it's going to be a tough game. Especially after you lose a game in the manner that they did, you want to come back from it and be focussed. So they are going to be better than they were before."