Home Sport Football

Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat calls for joint effort to improve Indian football

In a recent tweet, Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie suggested that each Indian Super League (ISL) club should be allowed to play only one foreign centre-back.

Published: 28th November 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Carles Cuadrat

Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat (Photo | Twitter/Carles Cuadrat)

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last week, former India skipper Bhaichung Bhutia echoed national team coach Igor Stimac's words on the lack of quality centre-backs in the country. In the absence of regular centre-backs Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika, Stimac struggled to plug the gaps, even playing natural wing-back Rahul Bheke in that position.

In a recent tweet, Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie suggested that each Indian Super League (ISL) club should be allowed to play only one foreign centre-back,  a move that could help develop Indian defenders. While his suggestion holds water, Carles Cuadrat, coach of Bengaluru FC, who employs two foreign centre-backs, believes the All India Football Federation (AIFF) should come up with a guideline and discuss the ideas in a meeting.

"All of us have to try and help Indian football to develop. There are a lot of ideas and it's necessary to talk about them and think of ways to improve. It will be good to have a meeting with the national team coach, football authorities, coaches, CEOs of the clubs," Cuadrat said.

The forward line is another area where India haven't found much luck in finding Sunil Chhetri's replacement. Under Cuadrat, Bengaluru have become the only ISL club to play with an Indian front three — something Stimac has voiced for, while Constantine, too, urged for the same during his tenure. While it remains to be seen if other ISL clubs follow Bengaluru's way, Cuadrat believes India, too, should work on the lines of European nations where clubs and national federations work in sync to develop players.

"Every country is different in approaching a player's development. In Europe, clubs are working on it very well. Every club signs young players and develops them for the national team. This is the best formula that works in more developed countries," he said.  "The best way is for the federation to work with the clubs. You make a kind of pyramid where kids can go from the club academy to the senior team and then contribute to the national team. Indian football is trying to make academies mandatory for ISL clubs but a guideline with decentralising player development is the way forward."

Unbeaten Bengaluru face Hyderabad
Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC will aim to keep up their winning momentum going when they face an away test against Hyderabad FC in ISL on Friday. Unbeaten in the league, Cuadrat’s men are coming back off two consecutive victories and are third on the table with nine points from five games. Hyderabad are placed at the bottom with three points from five matches.

Cuadrat is expecting a tough battle. "Hyderabad need the points, so it's going to be a tough game. Especially after you lose a game in the manner that they did, you want to come back from it and be focussed. So they are going to be better than they were before."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhaichung Bhutia Kerala Blasters Eelco Schattorie Carles Cuadrat Bengaluru FC
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp