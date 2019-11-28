Home Sport Football

Tails up, Chennaiyin FC seek win against Odisha FC

The challenge on Thursday for Chennaiyin FC will be to ride the unexpected wave that they find themselves upon.

Published: 28th November 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chennaiyin FC players during a practice session on Wednesday.

Chennaiyin FC players during a practice session on Wednesday.

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: WHAT difference a minute can make! Had Nerijus Valskis decided, in the ninety-sixth minute of Chennaiyin FC’s must-win encounter against Hyderabad FC, that the game was over, John Gregory would not have been smiling as widely as he was on Wednesday. Instead, Valskis found it in himself to conjure a winner with literally seconds left for the final whistle. And his coach was still beaming as he walked in for the pre-match press conference ahead of Chennaiyin’s game against Odisha FC on Thursday.
And a good chunk of that was spent explaining how that goal had turned around the mood inside the Chennai camp.

“The fans’ reaction was quite amazing,” said Gregory. “I don’t think I’ve heard the stadium be that loud since we beat Goa in the playoffs (two seasons ago). It has filtered down to the media as well, we’ve been getting a lot more coverage since that goal. Coming back to the hotel after the match, I think every member of the staff here came up to the players and congratulated them. It was quite an incredible feeling and I hope my players will understand what it means to so many people.”

The challenge on Thursday for Gregory and his boys will be to ride the unexpected wave that they find themselves upon. For far too long, have they been spiralling into a seemingly endless abyss. Now they have something to hold on to — let go and they might not find another opportunity to hoist themselves up from the hole.

And that is easier said than done. While the last five minutes on Monday were as exciting and euphoric as it gets in a game of football, the ninety minutes that preceded it was as average as any Chennaiyin have had this season. Sure, there were a number of chances created, but that wasn’t the biggest of their problems. Their forwards just seemed incapable of finding the back of the net. “I’ve never had any doubts about my strikers,” Gregory said. “They score every day in training. I knew a lot about the two of them and their ability before they came here. They showed it in practice matches but it was not happening in the ISL. It was worrying. I was worried for them.”

If as they say, forwards are indeed machines that run on confidence, then Valskis’ and Andre Schembri’s injury-time goals augur well for Chennaiyin. They need a win on Thursday for they lie five points away from that all-important playoff spot. Odisha aren’t exactly generous at the back — their last two games were goalless draws.

Their last game where they shut out table toppers and the league’s joint-top-scorers ATK was a particularly commendable effort. But if the two Chennaiyin strikers can stay on top of that wave, then a revival might finally be on for the Blues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennaiyin FC Odisha FC Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp