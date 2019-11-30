Home Sport Football

I-League: Unpredictability factor promises excitement

No one will bet against another cinderella story unfolding as the 2019-20 edition gets underway on Saturday.

Gokulam manager Fernando Santiago oversees a practice session on Friday.

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: For the past three seasons, the I-League has been the league of the under-dog. It garnered a reputation for scripting fairy-tale stories and producing unlikely winners. 

Aizawl FC, Minerva Punjab FC and Chennai City FC scripted inspiring stories and left powerhouses like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in their shadows in recent times. 

No one will bet against another cinderella story unfolding as the 2019-20 edition gets underway on Saturday. 

Despite the struggles and protests by the participating clubs, I-League got stripped of its status as the top division in the country. However, it has been competitive from the first matchday until the last round for the last many seasons. And with an AFC Cup spot still up for grabs, there is plenty to play for. On Saturday, perennial favourites Mohun Bagan will set the ball rolling as they travel to Aizawl, with the former still hurting from losing the title to Aizawl on the last day of the 
2016-17 season. 

Later, a new-look Gokulam Kerala FC will take on NEROCA FC in Kozhikode. The Kerala club are a confident bunch after their Durand Cup triumph earlier this year.

Chennai City FC showed last season how meticulous planning and a clear vision can bring success and Gokulam are looking to borrow that blueprint in their quest for the title.  The arrival of experienced campaigners Haroon Amiri and Dharmaraj Ravanan solidifies their defence and their know-how of Indian football will come in handy for a young club like Gokulam. They also have a formidable attacking line in the form of Marcus Joseph, Henry Kisekka and Nathaniel Garcia. 

Marcus was the top goalscorer in the Durand Cup and has been prolific ever since he arrived at the club mid-way through last season. 

“The general opinion is that Gokulam are among the top four teams in the league right now. I feel that we have a very good chance to be champions. The first match is always important. We have worked very hard and hopefully we get the rewards for the efforts we have put in the pre-season,” said Gokulam’s goalkeeper CK Ubaid. 

The 29-year-old was one of the standout performers for Gokulam in the Durand Cup. Gokulam were involved in a relegation scramble last season but considering the progress that they have made, they could write the next chapter of this unpredictable league. 

“Gokulam is one of the best teams in the country now. The club set up is very good. We respect them but this is football and we will try to win,” said NEROCA head coach Gift Raikhan.

